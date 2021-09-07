WATCH: Israeli Warplanes Attack Sites in the Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes last night attacked several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes attacked three sites in and around Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip causing fire and damage to property nearby. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes against Gaza. pic.twitter.com/c641ksm7Mu — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) September 6, 2021

Israel claims the attack was in retaliation to the firing of so-called incendiary balloons from Gaza into bordering Israeli towns causing fire in the fields.

The attacks came after an Israeli crackdown on hundreds of Palestinians who demonstrated near the fence separating Gaza from Israel on Saturday evening, in protest of the 14-year Israeli blockade. At least two Palestinians were killed and several others injured during the protest.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)