Israel to Approve 3,000 New Settlement Units in West Bank, East Jerusalem

Illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: Via Social Media)

Israel is set to advance the construction of more than 3,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

The weekly schedule published by the Civil Administration’s planning committee showed that it intends to approve the construction of the new settlement units in Revava, Kedumim, Elon Moreh, Karnei Shomron, along with other illegal outposts in Gush Etzion and the Hebron Hills.

The approval comes despite Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s remarks about facing “American pressures” to stop settlement construction in the West Bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, Army Radio quoted Bennett as saying during a cabinet meeting that he was surprised by the American pressure against construction in the occupied West Bank.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

