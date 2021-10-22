Palestinian Prisoner’s Health Deteriorates after Three Months of Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Miqdad al-Qawasmi, 24, is in “extremely dangerous” condition over three months into a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Qawasmi is the least healthy of six incarcerated Palestinian hunger strikers who are demanding their release from so-called administrative detention, according to Amani Sarahneh, a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli doctors at Kaplan Hospital tried to force-feed the hunger-striking #Palestinian detainee Miqdad Al-Qawasmi, who is on hunger strike for the 93rd day in a row. Miqdad has reached a life-threatening stage #FreeThemAllpic.twitter.com/NauWVcK12U — In Palestine- Today (@IPalToday) October 22, 2021

Al-Qawasmi has been in Israel’s Kaplan Hospital for about a month and was transferred to intensive care on Tuesday, where he continues to refuse food but is drinking water, WAFA reported. An Israeli health official has described his condition as “difficult” and said the hospital was unable to provide further details because of privacy laws.

At least four of the other six hunger strikers are hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions, according to the PPS. The group says Israeli authorities have given no indication they will concede to the prisoners’ demands.

2 of the most important hashtags you can use right now… If you don’t know why, look up Kayed Fasfous or Miqdad Al-Qawasmi…#معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/uyFtGIBpaO — Zubayr Alikhan (@zubayralikhan) October 21, 2021

Human rights groups say administrative detention denies Palestinians due process, and on the basis of a secret file which even the detainee’s lawyer is not allowed to view.

Hunger striking is a common form of protest among Palestinian prisoners and has helped secure concessions from Israeli authorities over the years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)