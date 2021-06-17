Israel to Demolish Eight Structures near Hebron

Israeli forces today delivered demolition orders against eight Palestinian structures in the village of Jawaya, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to local sources.

Coordinator of the Popular anti-Wall and Settlement Committees in Southern Hebron, Rateb Jbour, said that Israeli forces barged their way into the village and handed six villagers orders to demolish their property.

Among the property slated for demolition are three houses, including a two-story house, an agricultural room, a shed as well as four rainwater collection wells.

The soldiers also delivered demolition orders against five Palestinian houses near Yatta city, a step that would displace three families comprising some 40 members.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories, a practice described by Palestinians and human rights activists as a form of ethnic cleansing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)