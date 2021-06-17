Israeli Court to Decide on Forced Displacement of 4 Palestinian Families from Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli District Court of Jerusalem is set to decide on the forced displacement of four Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on August 2, Arab48 reported yesterday.

The court hearing comes following last week’s High Court decision that a hearing on this issue should be held as soon as possible.

The ‘Supreme Court’ of Israeli colonialism declared that the hearing for the Sheikh Jarrah families (Jaouni, Qasem, Kurd, & Iskafi) will be held on August 2. Our ethnic cleansing will not commence in darkness. #SaveSheikhJarrah — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 16, 2021

Early this month, Israel’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, informed the Israeli Supreme Court that he would not intervene in the legal proceedings of the Sheikh Jarrah case in which four Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem are facing imminent forced expulsion to allow Israeli settlers to take over their homes.

A committee representing Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah warned that his decision paves the way for the families’ forcible displacement.

The four families are part of a group of more than 500 Palestinians – comprising 28 families – facing forced expulsion from the neighborhood.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)