Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Hebron

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Saturday to the wounds he sustained by Israeli army gunfire near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed the tragic death of 22-year-old Mohammad Hussein Masalma, who was shot by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance of the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, located south of Hebron.

A heroic run over operation was carried out by #Palestinian resistance fighter Mohammad Hussein Masalmeh (photo) near Al Fawwar camp, #AlKhalil, #WestBank. Two #IDF soldiers are injured seriously.

This is the second such operation in as many days! #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/0r4i3fiwWO — @Misra_Amaresh (@misra_amaresh) December 30, 2023

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces stationed at the camp entrance and opened fire intensively at Masalma’s car, severely injuring him.

Eyewitnesses reported that Masalma was left bleeding at the entrance of the camp.

The Israeli occupation military claimed that the young man was involved in a car-ramming attack that targeted Israeli occupation soldiers manning a checkpoint.

The moment an explosive device targeted Israeli occupation forces in the Al Fawwar camp, in Al-Khalil (Hebron). Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TIVms9TkLh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Masalma was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition, where efforts to save his life proved unsuccessful.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)