Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Hebron

December 30, 2023 Blog, News
Mohammad Hussein Masalma was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Hebron. (Photo: via social media)

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Saturday to the wounds he sustained by Israeli army gunfire near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed the tragic death of 22-year-old Mohammad Hussein Masalma, who was shot by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance of the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, located south of Hebron.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces stationed at the camp entrance and opened fire intensively at Masalma’s car, severely injuring him. 

Eyewitnesses reported that Masalma was left bleeding at the entrance of the camp.

The Israeli occupation military claimed that the young man was involved in a car-ramming attack that targeted Israeli occupation soldiers manning a checkpoint.

Masalma was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition, where efforts to save his life proved unsuccessful.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*