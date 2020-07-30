Israel to Demolish Palestinian Village in West Bank, Displacing 200 People

The Israeli occupation authorities are set to demolish an entire Palestinian village near Jenin, in northern West Bank, displacing over 200 people, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mahmoud Amarneh, head of the Farasin village council, told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces raided the village this morning and handed out 36 demolition orders for the entire structures and water wells in the village where 200 people live.

Amarneh added that the military warned the residents that the demolition will take place in the coming days.

According to Amarneh, the Israeli occupation government wants to take over the village in order to expand illegal settlements built in that area.

The village has a 200-year old well and several ancient buildings, he said, urging international intervention to prevent Israel from committing a massacre in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)