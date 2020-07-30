Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Denounces Ongoing Israeli Violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today denounced Israeli violations of the sanctity of the Islamic Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem after Jewish fanatics were allowed to carry out provocative tours of the mosque premises and perform illegal rituals.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez said in a statement that what happened at Al-Aqsa Mosque today was an irresponsible act that provoked the feelings of Muslims around the world, as well as a blatant violation of the Israeli obligations as the Occupying Power according to international law.

On the day of Arafah .. Dozens of settlers storm the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque with the protection of the Israeli occupation police. pic.twitter.com/TlP2temKDo — 16th October Group (@16thOctoberGr) July 30, 2020

Al-Fayez demanded an immediate halt to these violations, calling on Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque and all its 144-dunum walled compound, which is a purely Islamic holy place, stressing that the Islamic Waqf department, which is a Jordanian government department, is the sole authority responsible for it and for overseeing who enters it.

Al-Fayez said the Foreign Ministry issued today an official protest letter through diplomatic channels and called on Israel as the Occupying Power to respect the sanctity of the Mosque and the feelings of the worshippers and stop the provocations and violations.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)