Israel to Expand Illegal Settlement in Masafer Yatta

June 1, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli forces assault Palestinian and international activists taking part in a protest in the Masafer Yatta area. (Photo:Mash'hour Wihwah, via WAFA)

Israeli army bulldozers razed Palestinian land in Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank in order to expand an illegal Jewish settlement, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers razed land in Khirbet Umm al-Khawas in Masafer Yatta in order to expand Havat Talia settlement nearby.

Al-Imour said that Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their measures against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, including demolishing their homes, razing their lands and forcing people out of their lands in order to expand illegal settlements.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

