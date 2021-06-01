Israel to Expand Illegal Settlement in Masafer Yatta

Israeli army bulldozers razed Palestinian land in Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank in order to expand an illegal Jewish settlement, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fouad al-Imour, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli bulldozers razed land in Khirbet Umm al-Khawas in Masafer Yatta in order to expand Havat Talia settlement nearby.

Watch | An elderly #Palestinian man defies Israeli occupation soldiers during a protest against colonial Israeli settlements in Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/bkNU1cOdXu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 9, 2021

Al-Imour said that Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their measures against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, including demolishing their homes, razing their lands and forcing people out of their lands in order to expand illegal settlements.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)