Six Palestinians, One Israeli Soldier Killed in Occupation Forces Military Raid in Jenin

January 7, 2024 Blog, News
Six Palestinians, including four brothers, were killed in Jenin. (Photo: Palestine Chronicle, via Social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli occupation forces stormed into Jenin on Saturday night, leading to confrontations with local Resistance fighters in various areas of the city. 

Six young Palestinian men, including four brothers, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Sunday morning in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement the four siblings, Hazza’, 27, Rami, 22, Ahmed, 24, and Alaa Najeh Darwish, 29, in addition to Razqallah Nabil Sleiman, 18, and Mohammad Yasser As’ous, were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

The six Palestinians are residents of the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada in the Jenin province.

Additionally, another young man from the village sustained severe injuries in the Israeli strike. 

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation forces stormed into Jenin on Saturday night, leading to confrontations with local Resistance fighters in various areas of the city. 

The Israeli army announced that four soldiers were injured – including two seriously – as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli police said that one soldier was killed in the armed clashes that took place in the northern West Bank city. 

The Jenin Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement – said in a statement that “a number of explosive devices were detonated targeting the occupation’s vehicles and soldiers” resulting in Israeli “soldiers being killed and wounded.”

(PC, WAFA, AJA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*