Six Palestinians, One Israeli Soldier Killed in Occupation Forces Military Raid in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces stormed into Jenin on Saturday night, leading to confrontations with local Resistance fighters in various areas of the city.

Six young Palestinian men, including four brothers, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Sunday morning in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement the four siblings, Hazza’, 27, Rami, 22, Ahmed, 24, and Alaa Najeh Darwish, 29, in addition to Razqallah Nabil Sleiman, 18, and Mohammad Yasser As’ous, were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

The six Palestinians are residents of the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada in the Jenin province.

Additionally, another young man from the village sustained severe injuries in the Israeli strike.

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation forces stormed into Jenin on Saturday night, leading to confrontations with local Resistance fighters in various areas of the city.

The Israeli army announced that four soldiers were injured – including two seriously – as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli police said that one soldier was killed in the armed clashes that took place in the northern West Bank city.

The Jenin Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement – said in a statement that “a number of explosive devices were detonated targeting the occupation’s vehicles and soldiers” resulting in Israeli “soldiers being killed and wounded.”

(PC, WAFA, AJA)