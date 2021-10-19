Israel to Forcefully Evict Palestinian Citizens from Their Stores

Israel intends to forcefully evict dozens of Palestinian store owners from their stores in the Palestinian city of Qalansuwa in central Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

According to WAFA, the 48 News website reported that Israeli officers of the Northern Planning and Building Committee handed notices to 30 Palestinian citizens, ordering them to evict their stores. Israeli authorities claim that the stores are built on lands zoned as industrial, WAFA noted.

*Watch | West Bank* The bulldozers of Israeli occupation demolished a two-storey house in the city of Qalansuwa, today. pic.twitter.com/ZaZ8QWYZng — Women🕊️ (@pal_women) October 13, 2021

The Israeli committee granted the store owners 30 days to comply with the orders. Otherwise, each one will be fined 600,000 shekels (around USD $190,000).

The Palestinian store owners described the eviction orders as a “catastrophe” that would befall hundreds of Palestinian families who depend on the stores for livelihood and result in economic losses and uncertainty.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)