Sniper Squad Commander Killed, 16 Soldiers Wounded in Fierce Jenin Battles

The officer who was killed had reportedly arrived as part of a rescue mission for the initial force impacted by the explosion.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that a sniper squad commander was killed, and 16 soldiers sustained various injuries due to the explosion of two explosive devices during an operation in Jenin, last night.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the first explosive device detonated in a Namer-type armored vehicle.

Preliminary investigations by the Israeli army suggest that the two large explosive devices were buried at a depth of one and a half meters, though the method of detonation remains unclear.

Fierce Clashes

Fierce clashes erupted on Wednesday night between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced in two separate statements that their fighters engaged in armed confrontations with the Israeli forces.

A video circulating online showed Israeli helicopters transporting the wounded following the bomb explosion in the north of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli special forces arrested two freed prisoners, Jamal Huwail and Jamal Zubeidi Abdul Ghani, at the entrance to Jenin camp.

More Raids

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli army conducted raids in several towns across the Qalqilya governorate in the north, Bethlehem and Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the south, and Ramallah in the center, before later withdrawing, Al-Jazeera reported, citing eyewitnesses.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces stormed the town of Al-Issawiya, north of Jerusalem. Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that the forces fired sound bombs and tear gas toward residents and homes, spreading throughout several streets in the town.

South of Hebron, Israeli occupation forces demolished seven residential buildings, health units, and a room housing an electricity generator in the Umm Al-Khair village in Musafer Yatta.

Meanwhile, WAFA reported that illegal Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, conducting provocative tours of its courtyards, and performing Talmudic rituals.

Since October 7, amid its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli occupation army has intensified incursions and operations in the West Bank.

These actions have resulted in at least 553 Palestinian deaths, including 133 children, and approximately 5,200 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

