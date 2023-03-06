Israel to Impose Crossing Closures in West Bank, Gaza during Jewish Holiday

Israeli occupation forces announced on Sunday that no crossings or checkpoints will operate from Monday until Wednesday, leaving the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip cut off, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The decision comes as Israel prepares to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even humanitarian and other outstanding cases will require the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli authority in charge of Palestinian affairs in the occupied territories.

According to the Times of Israel, the occupation said the border crossings for Palestinians were to reopen on Thursday “subject to a situational assessment.”

(PC, MEMO)