Israel to Sue Intl. Ice Hockey Federation over Ousting Israeli Team

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Wednesday that Israel had been expelled from all competitions.

Israeli media reported on Friday that the Ice Hockey Federation of Israel (IHFI), along with the Israeli Olympic Committee, will file a claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Israel’s ousting from the ice hockey world championship.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barring #Israel's team from competing in the world championships is shameful.



They claim the reasoning is related to security concerns & ensuring the "safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants)" but… pic.twitter.com/ja5KwsxDBh — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) January 11, 2024

“In accordance with IIHF’s duty of care to protect all participants at IIHF Competitions (…) the IIHF Council (…) has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships,” the Federation’s statement read.

The same procedure was used to ban Russia and Belarus from competition two years ago.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Yael Arad, chairwoman of the Israeli Olympic Committee, as saying that this is a “dangerous decision that stinks of antisemitism under the guise of safety for the athletes.”

According to further clarifications offered by the IIHF, the decision “currently affects the Israeli National Team’s participation in the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division III Group B scheduled to start on 22 January 2024”.

Ice Hockey Fed. bans 'Israel' from competing for 'security concerns' The #IIHF's ruling council decided that the Israeli team would not be participating "until the safety and well-being of all participants can be assured." https://t.co/CAgTC0NB5H — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 11, 2024

The event had been planned to be held in Israel, “but due to already existing safety and security concerns being moved to Bulgaria.”

Israeli athletes and teams have been barred from some competitions in the past as part of a larger boycott campaign over Israel’s systematic violation of Palestinian human rights.

(The Palestine Chronicle)