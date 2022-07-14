Israel, UAE to Collaborate on Cancer and Diabetes Research

Israel and the UAE have signed an agreement to promote cancer and diabetes research, in addition to a joint study on mass vitamin D deficiency in the region, the Khaleej Times has reported.

The Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM) research and innovation center of Israel’s Maccabi Healthcare Services signed a series of agreements with Emirati health organizations this week in Abu Dhabi, aimed at promoting medical research and technological innovation.

At the signing ceremony were Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, and its Economic Attaché Aviad Tamir. Also present was Saeed Al-Kuwaiti, the CEO of the UAE’s leading health organization, SEHA.

The report noted that this is the first agreement between SEHA and an Israeli organization, following the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The recent agreements signed in Abu Dhabi come after KSM’s collaboration with Bahrain’s Ministry of Health. Manama normalized ties with Israel on the same day as the UAE.

