Al Amal, Kamal Nasser Hospitals under Siege – Israeli Genocide in Gaza Continues

Israeli occupation forces continued to besiege Al-Amal and Kamal Nasser hospitals in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, as Israeli drones opened fire on residents in the area.

Israeli occupation artillery bombed various areas of the Gaza Strip on Monday, especially the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, in central and southern Gaza respectively.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted local sources as saying that Khan Yunis is subjected to continuous bombardment by Israeli artillery, especially the western area.

JOSEP BORRELL: Stopping funding for UNRWA threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The most targeted areas include the neighborhoods of Al-Amal, Al-Katiba, Sheikh Nasser, and Al-Qaizan, in addition to the southern area leading to the city of Rafah.

The Israeli artillery also continued to bomb large areas east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with targeting the Nuseirat camp with several artillery shells.

Moreover, Israeli warships fired heavy machine guns towards the shore of Gaza City.

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza.

In a brief but critical statement, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced a list of Israel's latest losses in Gaza. This comes at a time where fierce battles are reported on all fronts.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,365 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,630 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)