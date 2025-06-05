Israel Vows to Block Freedom Flotilla Ship from Reaching Gaza

Israel threatens to seize and detain activists aboard the Gaza-bound Madleen, the latest Freedom Flotilla vessel defying the ongoing blockade.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that the military intends to issue a direct warning to activists aboard the Madleen—a ship currently en route to Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla—ordering them not to approach the besieged territory.

Should the activists defy those orders, the military reportedly plans to seize the vessel and arrest those on board.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), the security establishment has resolved to prevent the Madleen from docking near Gaza’s coast under any circumstances. Proposed scenarios include forcing the ship to turn back at sea or escorting it to the Israeli port of Ashdod, where the activists would be detained.

The Madleen set sail from Sicily last Sunday, carrying 12 international activists determined to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

This follows a previous attempt by the coalition that was thwarted in early May, when a separate vessel was reportedly attacked by an Israeli drone near Malta.

The Madleen is the 36th ship launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which was established in 2010 as a global civil society effort to challenge the blockade.

That same year, Israeli forces attacked the Mavi Marmara, killing 10 Turkish citizens and arresting dozens of activists in international waters.

The Freedom Flotilla remains an act of nonviolent resistance and international solidarity with the Palestinian people, drawing attention to the siege that has deprived Gaza’s population of basic rights and humanitarian supplies for nearly two decades.

