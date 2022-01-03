Israel Vows to Inform US on Major Deals with China

US President Joe Biden. (Photo. Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel will notify the United States about any major deal it signs with China and will revisit the agreements in case opposition is raised by Washington, Israeli media reported. 

The decision, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, was taken “amid growing concerns by the (Joe) Biden administration over China’s increasing involvement in the Middle East.”

The matter, Haaretz reported, was discussed during a meeting last December between Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is responsible for US policy towards China.

Haaretz added that “sources in the Biden administration have recently relayed messages to senior Israeli officials, expressing their concern over Chinese investments in Israeli infrastructure projects”.

For its part, Israel reportedly asked the US about alternatives to Chinese companies in the infrastructure sector.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

