Death of Abu Hawwash Would Be ‘Assassination’: Palestinians Rally for Palestinian Hunger Striker (PHOTOS)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza joined a solidarity march on Monday night in solidarity with Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash.

Abu Hawwash, 40, has just completed his 140 days of hunger strike in an Israeli prison in protest of imprisonment without trial, known as ‘administrative detention.’

The Gaza rally, attended by Palestinians from various political backgrounds, was organized by the Islamic Jihad movement. Top member of the group, Khaled Albatsh told the crowd that the movement “will treat any harm (possible death) of Hisham Abu Hawwash as an assassination” by Israel of the Palestinian activist.

“This is not just the position of the Islamic Jihad movement but all Palestinian groups, starting with the Quds Brigades and Qassam Brigades,” Albatsh added.

Protesters chanted Abu Hawwash’s name, who has reportedly entered into a state of coma.

“We are all with you” and “You are not alone Hashim”, read some of the placards held at the rally.

Abu Hawwash, a resident of the town of Dura, near Hebron, in the Southern-occupied West Bank, is a father of five children. He was arrested by Israel on October 27, 2020, and has been held under administrative detention ever since.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)