Leaving Behind Death and Destruction – Israeli Occupation Army Withdraws from Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued their offensive in different parts of the besieged Strip claiming the lives of many including a child and injuring several others.

The Israeli occupation army withdrew from parts of central and eastern Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip where the bodies of ten Palestinians were recovered and transferred to Nasser Hospital, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency said that the Israeli army has retreated after a twenty-two-day military offensive in the area to the eastern outskirts of the city leaving behind massive destruction to hundreds of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Death and Destruction

Israeli occupation forces targeted in an airstrike the house of the Abu Daqqa family in the town of Abasan al-Kabira in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza claiming the lives of three Palestinians and injuring several others who were later transferred to Nasser Hospital in the city.

In another Israeli airstrike, a house in the village of al-Fukhari, east of Khan Yunis was hit resulting in serious injuries of seven Palestinians who were later transferred to Nasser Hospital.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. MEDICAL SOURCES: 23 Palestinians were killed since dawn today in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/X9RgzLQps7 pic.twitter.com/zaGY40Ha7S — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 30, 2024

In central Gaza, namely in al-Masdar, east of Deir al-Balah, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of Palestinians killing one civilian and injuring a number of others who were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital also reported another three deaths who were killed in an Israeli drone attack in al-Baraka Junction in central Deir al-Balah late Thursday, according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported that video footage showed extensive destruction of residential neighborhoods and infrastructure in the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah following the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the area.

The latest military assault in Deir al-Balah resulted according to Al Jazeera in the destruction of the Qastal neighborhood, residential towers, homes, and infrastructure.

Northeast of Nuseirat camp an Israeli airstrike targeted the house of the Al-Qassas family resulting in several injuries of Palestinian civilians who were transformed by paramedics of the Palestinian Red Crescent to Al-Awda Hospital.

In parallel, the Israeli occupation artillery heavily shelled early Friday the neighborhoods of al-Sabra, al-Zaytoun, al-Rimal, Tel al-Hawa, and the outskirts of al-Shati camp in Gaza city, which resulted in the destruction of several residential buildings and houses.

In the north of the Strip, three Palestinians including a child were killed and others were injured when an Israeli drone hit a residential apartment near the al-Houja junction in the Jabalia refugee camp.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 9 Palestinians in different areas east of Khan Yunis, following the withdrawal of the occupation forces after a military operation that lasted 22 days. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/X9RgzLQps7 pic.twitter.com/w24xEKQ2pv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 30, 2024

Water Lines

Additionally, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza reported on Friday that the Israeli army, during its 22-day military offensive in Khan Yunis, destroyed water lines that supplied areas in the city designated by Tel Aviv as “humanitarian.”

Mohammad Al-Mughir, the agency’s director of supply and equipment, informed Anadolu that “the Israeli army destroyed main water lines providing essential services to residents in the areas it claims are humanitarian.”

Mughir further noted that the withdrawal of Israeli forces has uncovered extensive damage to infrastructure, facilities, residential buildings, and roads.

He added that Civil Defense teams are currently searching through the rubble and along roads for missing persons.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Agencies)