Israeli Airstrikes Target Southern Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes last night carried out at least two airstrikes targeting two locations in the southern Gaza Strip, causing damages to the sites bombed but no casualties, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft bombed with two missiles a target west of Khan Younis city, causing fire to erupt. A few minutes later, F16 fighter jets bombed the same site with two missiles, causing damages to the site.

World is sleeping … and the Israelis are bombing Gaza.#Gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/dc5UYtr09J — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) August 2, 2020

A few hours later, Israeli warplanes bombed a location west of Rafah city, south of the Gaza strip, causing significant damages to the site and fire to erupt.

Israeli occupation forces claimed that the attacks came after a projectile was fired from Gaza but was intercepted by the so-called Israeli Iron Dome system.

sound of terrifying Israeli aircraft from the window of my room in the central Gaza Strip.#Gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/9YDi1pOldg — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) August 2, 2020

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)