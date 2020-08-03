Israeli Airstrikes Target Southern Gaza Strip

August 3, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli warplanes last night carried out at least two airstrikes targeting two locations in the southern Gaza Strip, causing damages to the sites bombed but no casualties, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

An Israeli reconnaissance aircraft bombed with two missiles a target west of Khan Younis city, causing fire to erupt. A few minutes later, F16 fighter jets bombed the same site with two missiles, causing damages to the site.

A few hours later, Israeli warplanes bombed a location west of Rafah city, south of the Gaza strip, causing significant damages to the site and fire to erupt.

Israeli occupation forces claimed that the attacks came after a projectile was fired from Gaza but was intercepted by the so-called Israeli Iron Dome system.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*