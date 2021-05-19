‘Palestine Action’: Activists Shut down Israeli-owned UAV Factory in UK

In another show of global solidarity, pro-Palestinian activists in the UK took their protest of Israel’s war on Gaza to the roof of a factory owned by an Israeli arms manufacturer.

UAV Tactical Systems manufactures military drones that are used by Israel in its war on the besieged Gaza Strip. (221) have been killed and (wounded) since May () in Israel’s latest onslaught on the overcrowded and besieged Gaza Strip.

Breaking: Palestine Action scales Elbit's UAV Tactical Systems site in #Leicester. Site occupied: Israel's arms production is now officially halted #ShutElbitDown pic.twitter.com/riQo0vbHvj — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 19, 2021

“Members of Palestine Action, a direct-action protest group, chained themselves to the gates of the UAV Tactical Systems factory at the Meridian Business Park, Leicestershire,” the New Arab reported.

The London-based publication described UAV Tactical Systems as a “joint subsidiary of Israeli weapons giant Elbit Systems, which promotes its technology as ‘combat-tested’ by Israel’s military, and French defense firm Thales.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)