Israeli Airstrikes Hit Targets in Gaza, Including UNRWA Primary School

Israeli warplanes and artillery attacked targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip early this morning while the fishing rights for Gazans were drastically reduced, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles at a site in the northern Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to the site and neighboring buildings but no bodily harm.

Israeli missile strikes a UN-funded boys schools in al-Shate’ Refugee Camp in #Gaza at dawn this morning — and it's not the first time https://t.co/RTyLgEzEOz — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 13, 2020

Another fighter jet fired two missiles at agricultural land east of Beit Hanoun, also in the north, causing a deep hole in the ground, and two other missiles at a location east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, causing damage to property.

Israeli artillery also shelled a location east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip causing heavy damage to the location and nearby property.

An Israeli drone also targeted a UNRWA primary school in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza city.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation authorities reduced the fishing area for Gaza fishermen and stopped the entry of fuel into Gaza as part of its collective punishment policy against the Gaza Strip and its two million impoverished population.

Gaza is under attack again 😭💔 May Allah make it easy and always protect the people of Palestine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMw2r2qpJB — Asma (@asmwah7) August 12, 2020

Israel claims the attacks and collective punishment came following the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into bordering Israeli areas that caused a fire but not bodily harm.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)