Knesset Rejects Bill Preventing Netanyahu from Heading Government

Israeli Knesset (parliament) rejected a bill on Wednesday which would prevent its members indicted on criminal charges from forming a government, the Times of Israel has reported.

The bill, which was introduced by opposition leader Yair Lapid, aimed to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government if another general election is held in Israel.

Your father knew better: PM, Lapid trade insults as bill to bar Netanyahu fails https://t.co/2NgXTfftcu via @timesofisrael — J & B (@24JEWISH) August 12, 2020

According to reports, 53 MKs rejected the bill, and 37 supported it. The Blue and White bloc, Netanyahu’s partner in the government, abstained in the vote.

“We are today witnessing another disgusting episode in a never-ending campaign on the part of those who say they uphold democracy, but hold a sword for its decapitation in their hands,” Netanyahu told Knesset members after the vote.

The prime minister described as “unforgivable” what he said was Lapid’s “condescension” towards right-wing and Likud voters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption and fraud charges, and opposition leader Yair Lapid traded insults after the discussion in the chamber.

Netanyahu was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)