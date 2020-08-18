Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Israeli helicopters bombed several sites to the east of Rafah city in the southern besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli helicopters carried out a raid on a plot of agricultural land, located near the non-operational Gaza Airport, to the east of Rafah, causing material damage.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces opened fire towards a site to the north of Beit Lahia town, while the Israeli navy fired a few missiles into the sea offshore the northern besieged enclave.

The airstrikes and shelling resulted in material damage. No human casualties were reported.

The latest attacks follow a week of heightened tensions, during which Israel closed the Karem Abu Salem goods crossing with the strip, shut down the coastal fishing zone, and halted the supply of fuel, forcing Gaza’s sole power plant to stop operating.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)