Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Residential Building in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential building in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabber Tuesday morning, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police escorted three bulldozers into the al-Sal‘a neighborhood and cordoned off a 4-story building under construction, before the heavy machines razed it.

The occupation forces demolish a 4-store residential building in the Al-Sal'a neighborhood in Jabal Al-Mukaber,

occupied.#Jerusalem.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/Rx2YoKc1Se — Palestine Online (@PalOnlineTeam) August 18, 2020

The owner of the demolished building was identified as Aziz Ja‘abis.

The demolition raid sparked confrontations, during which police opened fire towards local youths who attempted to stop the demolition. No injuries were reported.

The structure was demolished purportedly for lacking the rarely-granted construction license.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, the”destruction of the neighborhood denies its residents the right to housing, which is derived from the right to an adequate standard of living as it is defined in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

“In addition, the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons,” B’tselem added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)