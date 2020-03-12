Israeli Army Allows Settlers into West Bank Site, Despite Coronavirus Closure

The Israeli army today allowed groups of Jewish settlers into Sebastia archeological site in northern West Bank, despite the Palestinian Authority’s decision to closing tourist sites and banning gathering in an effort to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Sebastia mayor, Mohammad Azem, said dozens of illegal Jewish settlers arrived at the site under Israeli army protection, which closed roads to allow them easy access to the site.

Azem told WAFA that the site was closed at orders from the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Nablus governor in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus disease.

Nevertheless, he added, the Israeli army allowed and facilitated the arrival of settlers, causing concern in the area since many Israelis, including settlers, have contracted the disease.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)