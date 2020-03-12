Israeli Army Allows Settlers into West Bank Site, Despite Coronavirus Closure

March 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, enter the archeological village of Sebastia. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army today allowed groups of Jewish settlers into Sebastia archeological site in northern West Bank, despite the Palestinian Authority’s decision to closing tourist sites and banning gathering in an effort to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Sebastia mayor, Mohammad Azem, said dozens of illegal Jewish settlers arrived at the site under Israeli army protection, which closed roads to allow them easy access to the site.

Azem told WAFA that the site was closed at orders from the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Nablus governor in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus disease.

Nevertheless, he added, the Israeli army allowed and facilitated the arrival of settlers, causing concern in the area since many Israelis, including settlers, have contracted the disease.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.