Italian Translator Refuses to Translate for ‘Dangerous’ Israeli PM Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Italian translator refused on Wednesday to translate for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his speech at a Rome synagogue scheduled for the weekend, Italian media reported.

Translator Olga Dalia Padoa, who was contacted by the Israeli Embassy in Rome, wrote about her refusal on Facebook.

“Not only do I not share Netanyahu’s political views, but his leadership is extremely dangerous in my view when it comes to democracy in Israel,” Padua said.

“What’s more: if I agree to cooperate in translating his words, my children will not forgive me,” she added.



“They were determined: they will not cooperate with those who promote fascist principles and suppress freedom, they simply will not do it. I decided to listen to them,” Padua concluded.

Israeli media earlier reported that El Al’s pilots did not sign up to fly the premier, in apparent protest of his government.

“On Sunday afternoon, Hebrew-language media reported that none of El Al’s pilots had signed up to fly Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to Italy for an official visit scheduled to start Thursday,” The Times of Israel reported.

By Sunday night, however, El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia announced that a crew had been found.

(The Palestine Chronicle)