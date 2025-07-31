Israeli Army Begins Withdrawal as ‘Gideon Chariots’ Operation Ends in Failure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The operation, initially presented as a decisive effort to establish full military and political control over Gaza, has failed to achieve its stated objectives.

The Israeli military announced on Thursday it has begun reducing its forces in the Gaza Strip, including the withdrawal of the 98th Division.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the decision follows the official conclusion of the Gideon Chariot operation, a large-scale offensive launched in early May 2025.

Over the past several days, paratrooper, commando, and armored brigades have reportedly been pulled out of the territory.

This was acknowledged by Israel’s Channel 13, which reported that none of the goals set by the Israeli Cabinet at the start of the campaign had been met.

According to the Palestinian Center for Israeli Studies, cited by Al Mayadeen, the Gideon Chariot operation aimed to restructure Gaza through a series of sweeping military measures.

These included the creation of buffer zones — described by analysts as resembling ghettos — where Palestinian civilians would be concentrated. The purpose was to allow Israeli forces freedom of movement and operational flexibility across the rest of the territory.

In addition to redrawing the security and demographic map of Gaza, the operation sought to dismantle Hamas’ governance, destroy its infrastructure, and recover Israeli captives. It was also intended to consolidate long-term Israeli strategic control over the enclave.

The withdrawal announcement comes amid increasing international scrutiny of Israel’s actions in Gaza and growing pressure to end the war.

The move also coincides with a marked intensification of Palestinian resistance operations in the Strip.

Palestinian resistance groups have continued to carry out attacks against Israeli forces, particularly in Khan Yunis and central Gaza, inflicting casualties and slowing military advances.

On Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that it had shelled a group of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles with mortars in the Al-Qarara area, east of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the week, the Brigades said it detonated three barrel bombs targeting Israeli vehicles near the Batn al-Sameen area, killing and wounding several soldiers.

On Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters claimed responsibility for targeting two Israeli armored personnel carriers with explosive devices in the cockpits. After both vehicles were set ablaze, a third was hit with a Yasin 105 anti-tank missile in Abasan al-Kabira, also in Khan Yunis.

Palestinian resistance operations have intensified in recent days, particularly in Khan Yunis and Rafah, as Israeli ground forces continue their offensive across southern Gaza. These operations have led to numerous Israeli casualties.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)