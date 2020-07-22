Israeli Army Conducts Military Drill near Lebanon Border

July 22, 2020 Blog, News
The Israeli army launched a two-day military drill yesterday near the Lebanese border. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli army launched a two-day military drill yesterday near the Lebanese border, they said in a statement that was cited in local media.

“A considerable troop activity will take place as part of the exercise, as well as explosions and flare launches,” Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli army banned swimming along the coast between Rosh HaNikra and the Ziv Bridge, until the end of the exercise.

The drill is part of the Israeli army’s training plan for 2020 in an effort to maintain the forces’ readiness and effectiveness, according to the statement.

The Israeli army conducts frequent drills throughout the year, especially in the southern area near the border with the Gaza Strip and in the north near the Lebanese and Syrian borders. It also trains personnel to prepare them for evacuating settlers during times of war.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

