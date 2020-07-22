Israeli Forces Storm East Jerusalem Cultural Centers, Seize Documents

Israeli police today stormed two Palestinian-run cultural centers in the occupied city of Jerusalem and seized documents. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli police today stormed two Palestinian-run cultural centers in the occupied city of Jerusalem and seized documents, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources reported that Israeli police and intelligence officers stormed the East Jerusalem residence of Rania Elias, director of Yabous Cultural Center, and Suheil Khoury, director of Edward Said National Conservatory of Music (ESNCM).

Israeli forces escorted them to their offices located in the heart of East Jerusalem’s business district, searched them thoroughly, ransacked them and seized records and other documents.

Elias and Khoury were also detained by police.

Police also stormed and ransacked the house of Daoud al-Ghoul, director of Jerusalem Arts Network – Shafaq, which is a network of five Palestinian art centers based in East Jerusalem that includes Yabous, ESNCM, Al-Ma’mal Foundation for Contemporary Art; Palestinian Art Court-Al Hosh, and the Palestinian National Theatre – Al-Hakawati.

The Palestinian Ministry of Culture strongly condemned the Israeli police raid against the cultural centers in Jerusalem and the detention of two of their directors.

“The attack on these institutions is an attack on the Palestinian national culture and cultural heritage,” said the Ministry in a statement.

Israeli police have recently intensified their campaign against all Palestinian institutions and activists in the occupied city, closing most of them and detaining leaders in an effort to prevent any Palestinian activity in the city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

