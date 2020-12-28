Israeli Army Gunfire Targets Gaza Fishermen, Farmers

Israeli navy and forces today opened fire at Palestinian fishermen and farmers on the borderline areas to the east of Gaza City, causing panic but no injuries, reported the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli navy opened fire at fishermen’s boats as they were sailing three nautical miles into the sea across from of al-Sudaniya shore, northwest of Gaza City, forcing the fishermen to leave the area in a hurry to avoid being shot or their boats damaged or seized.

IOF attacks Gaza fishermen and farmers https://t.co/xTqbVKU1n3 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) December 28, 2020

At the same time, Israeli soldiers stationed at the border east of Gaza opened fire as well as fired smoke bombs towards farmers working on their lands located near the borderline, without causing any injury.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)