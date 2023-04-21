Palestinians Injured as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Beita (VIDEO)

At least two Palestinians were injured by gunfire and many others suffocated from teargas on Thursday, in an Israeli military raid on the town of Beita, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mahmoud Barham, the mayor of Beita, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the eastern neighborhood of the town where they raided and searched several homes, sparking confrontations with local residents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said at least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in the hand and shoulder respectively during the confrontations, while many others suffocated from teargas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC)