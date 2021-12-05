Israeli Forces Raid Home of Palestinian Man Killed in Jerusalem, Detain His Brother

Israeli occupation forces raided on Sunday the house of the family of Mohammad Shawkat Salima, 25, who was shot dead Saturday night by Israeli Police in the Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, scores of Israeli soldiers stormed the city of Salfit, in the center of the occupied West Bank, where the house is located, raided and searched the house, interrogated its residents for a few hours, and detained one of them, Ahmad, Salima’s brother.

The Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades in the vicinity of the house, but no injuries were reported.

After they executed the Palestinian young man Mohammad Salima, the "Israeli" occupation forces brutally assaulted Palestinians, including the elderly, at the area of Damascus Gate pic.twitter.com/TDDTxUJlDB — Abdul-Haqq (@Abdul_Haqq9) December 4, 2021

Last night, the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine (OHCHR) said it was shocked by the extra-judicial execution of Mohammad Shawkat Salimah by the Israeli occupation forces at Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem a few hours earlier.

The Palestinian ex-prisoner Mohammad Shawkat Salima, 25, from the city of Salfit, who was murdered in a cold blood by Israeli occupation forces near Damascus Gate, Jerusalem.#IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/YdBDrdu3yL — Said Shoaib (@saidshouib) December 4, 2021

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) said the Israeli occupation forces denied access of its medics to the site of the shooting incident to provide Salima with first aid, shortly before he was announced dead.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)