Israeli Forces Raid Home of Palestinian Man Killed in Jerusalem, Detain His Brother

Israeli forces killed in cold blood a Palestinian young man near Damascus gate in Jerusalem city.(Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces raided on Sunday the house of the family of Mohammad Shawkat Salima, 25, who was shot dead Saturday night by Israeli Police in the Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, scores of Israeli soldiers stormed the city of Salfit, in the center of the occupied West Bank, where the house is located, raided and searched the house, interrogated its residents for a few hours, and detained one of them, Ahmad, Salima’s brother.

The Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades in the vicinity of the house, but no injuries were reported.

Last night, the UN Human Rights Office in Palestine (OHCHR) said it was shocked by the extra-judicial execution of Mohammad Shawkat Salimah by the Israeli occupation forces at Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem a few hours earlier.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) said the Israeli occupation forces denied access of its medics to the site of the shooting incident to provide Salima with first aid, shortly before he was announced dead.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

