WATCH: Israeli Forces Gunfire, Kill Palestinian Man in Jerusalem

A Palestinian young man was killed on Saturday evening when Israeli police officers opened gunfire on him at point-blank range in the vicinity of the Damascus Gate plaza in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A video that went viral on social media showed Israeli police officers shooting directly at the man at point-blank range until his death. The man was identified as Mohammad Shawkat Salima, 25, a resident of the West Bank province of Salfit, according to WAFA.

Nazism: Israeli occupation militias open fire at defenceless Palestinian youth in occupied Jerusalem.

This is what Israel does to native Palestinians almost on daily basis. pic.twitter.com/H5dCqRVo5Z — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 4, 2021

Israeli reports claimed that the man, who was later identified, had attempted to stab Israeli police officers at the site prior to the incident.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) said the Israeli occupation forces denied access of its medics to the site of the shooting incident to provide Salima with first aid, shortly before he was announced dead.

PRC said at least three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire during clashes that erupted in Jerusalem’s Old City in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

