Israeli Army Roadblock Restricts Movement of Palestinians near Jerusalem-area village

Israeli army regularly set up a roadblocks at the entrance of Palestinian villages. (Photo: File)

An Israeli army roadblock has for weeks disrupted the movement of Palestinian residents of a village northwest of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Saadeh Khatib, head of the local council in the village of Beit Iksa, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers have set up a roadblock at the entrance since the start of the holy fast month of Ramadan and obstructed the movement of people in an out of the village.

Khatib said the army has intensified its measures of recent to even prevent the entry of essential food supplies into the village, only allowing a certain amount in.

Beit Iksa is surrounded by illegal Jewish settlements and has lost most of its land to the settlements and the barrier Israel has built since 2004 that cuts it from Jerusalem.

Residents of the village going in and out have to use the only road that is controlled by the army.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

