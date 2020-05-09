Friedman: US to Recognize Israel’s Annexation of 30% of West Bank

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has confirmed that the US is ready to recognize 30 percent of Israel’s annexation of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Israel Hayom reported.

In an interview published on Friday, Friedman announced that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must negotiate with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas over the establishment of a Palestinian state in 70 percent of the occupied West Bank, and the US will recognize Israel’s annexation of the other 30 percent.

“There’s really three things left that have to get done,” Friedman expressed, stating that:

“The mapping has to get done. The [Israeli] government has to agree to the freeze on half of Area C, and most importantly, the government of Israel has to declare sovereignty.”

“We are not declaring sovereignty – the government of Israel has to declare sovereignty. And then we’re prepared to recognize it… So, you have to go first,” Friedman stressed.

Last week almost 130 cross-party MPs wrote a letter to @BorisJohnson demanding the UK take urgent action on Israel's annexation plans. Now we're building on the momentum of fighting for Palestinian rights. Ask your MP to attend our virtual lobby:https://t.co/6y6dc8cgKY pic.twitter.com/rGvj4Bkq5w — PSC (@PSCupdates) May 9, 2020

Regarding the reason as to why Israel has to take the lead, he explained:

“The primary task belongs to the Israeli side because they’re the ones that have to come up with what’s best for the state of Israel.”

“We’re talking and listening, and everyone understands that come July, certainly, people on the Israeli side, want to be ready to go on 1 July,” Friedman said in relation to the issue of timing.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, said on Friday that the UN Security Council will convene on May 20 to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and to mobilize international pressure on Israel to cancel this plan.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)