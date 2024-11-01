Israeli Artillery, Drone Strikes Devastate Gaza – Scores of Civilians Killed, Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

About a hundred Palestinians have been killed and wounded in the Gaza Strip since Thursday morning, with most casualties concentrated in the northern region, which has seen heavy artillery bombardment in recent hours.

Al-Jazeera cited medical sources as saying that 75 people were killed in northern Gaza, while 20 Palestinians were killed in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, Israeli shelling in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza killed 19 lives and left more than 30 injured, including children, a paramedic, and two journalists.

Additionally, several Palestinians are reported missing after the strikes. Israeli warplanes reportedly targeted the Abu Ammouna family home in Nuseirat camp for a second time during efforts to rescue those wounded in an earlier strike.

Israeli gunboats have also shelled western areas of the Nuseirat camp, while a drone strike reportedly killed two Palestinians and injured others in Sheikh Radwan Market, west of Gaza City.

The Anadolu News Agency quoted eyewitnesses describing intensive artillery shelling in Jabaliya camp, Beit Lahia, and the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza.

In a separate incident, Al-Jazeera reported that two Palestinians were injured by a drone strike near Halima Al-Sadia School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)