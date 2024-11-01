From Milan to Mossad – The Israeli Link in Italy’s Spy Scandal

By Romana Rubeo

Reports indicate that Israel’s spy intelligence agency Mossad was involved in deals with the Milan-based firm Equalize.

Italy is engulfed in a major espionage scandal following allegations that a private investigation firm, led by former and current high-ranking security officials, unlawfully accessed personal information about prominent figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for purposes of extortion.

Meloni denounced the suspected plot as “unacceptable” and “a threat to democracy,” while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called for an urgent parliamentary investigation, citing concerns that state secrets could be at risk.

Crosetto described the exposed information as merely “the tip of the iceberg.”

The Israeli Connection

Italian media portray the scandal as a high-level conspiracy involving members of the mafia, intelligence operatives, and foreign agencies, including Mossad.

Four individuals were arrested in the investigation into alleged illegal dossiers centered around Equalize.

They were identified as former police officer Carmine Gallo, head of Equalize, along with hackers Nunzio Calamucci, Massimiliano Camponovo and Giulio Cornelli. The interrogations of the four suspects began on Thursday.

Many of the firm’s clients are believed to be large corporations and law firms seeking competitive advantages, courtroom leverage, or material for extortion.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, investigators tracked a visit to the firm by two unidentified Israelis described as intelligence operatives.

These individuals allegedly sought information about Iranian gas that could interest ENI, Italy’s state-run energy company, and inquired about gas trade with Iran.

According to a report published in Sky News, in February 2023, Vincenzo De Marzio, a former Carabinieri officer under investigation in the illegal dossier inquiry, along with Calamucci, met with “two unidentified men who appear to represent a branch of the Israeli state intelligence.”

This information is reportedly part of an extensive report by the Carabinieri’s Varese investigative unit, which reconstructs “the presence of individuals connected to Israeli intelligence at the offices on Via Pattari,” the headquarters of Equalize.

The report noted that the Carabinieri documented this meeting through surveillance and photographs, according to a nearly 4,000-page report covering various aspects of the investigation.

Investigators have also raised questions about whether Gallo previously worked in intelligence sectors within Italy.

The first time former Carabinieri officer De Marzio was seen at the offices on Via Pattari was on February 8, 2023, when he arrived accompanied by “two unidentified men who appear to represent a branch of Israeli state intelligence,” the report noted.

Additionally, Rai News reported that Calamucci was intercepted in a conversation with Camponovo just one day before a meeting with two individuals connected to Israeli intelligence. Calamucci reportedly said that the Israelis “made us an offer.”

Rai News cited the same investigative report from the Carabinieri’s Varese division as saying that Calamucci “confirmed and explained how the group had already made 40,000 euros (from Israel)” and mentioned a “new job worth a million euros” was now in play with the Israeli spy agency.

Calamucci reportedly said, “They offered me a million-euro job!” and added, “Half of the data was given to the Vatican; the other half is needed to fight Wagner!” He also remarked, “They have all the original documents from the Qatar Gate.”

