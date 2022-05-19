Israeli Authorities Allow Right-Wing ‘Flag March’ through Palestinian Areas in Jerusalem

The Israeli Minister of Public Security, Omer Bar-Lev, granted final approval on Wednesday to the so-called ‘flag march’, allowing it to pass through the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, including Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) on May 29, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The annual massive right-wing march, which celebrates the occupation of the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967, is scheduled to set off toward the city of Jerusalem, under full protection by Israeli police.

At a time when Palestinians are being killed and injured daily by Israel, harassed and brutalised as they mourn, barred from flying their flag, the govt approves an ultra nationalist incendiary march that will require further restriction of their movement. https://t.co/uE8W1CiwJx — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) May 18, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the decision. In a statement, the ministry considered the Israeli decision as provocative, aggressive, and an integral part of the open occupation war against Jerusalem, its citizens, and its sanctities.

It slammed this Israeli decision as an extension of the ongoing Israeli escalation campaigns that threaten to drag the conflict towards more explosion, which falls within the framework of Judaizing Jerusalem and annexing it and as part of attempts to abolish any aspect of the Palestinian presence in the holy city of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)