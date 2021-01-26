Israeli Forces Shoot , Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ariel Illegal Settlement (VIDEO)

January 26, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Atallah Rayan, 17, wa killed by Israeli forces near the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed today by Israeli forces near the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel,  according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Atallah Rayyan, 17, from Qarawat Bani Hassan, was left bleeding on the ground after he got shot by several bullets.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that the soldiers “spotted an assailant who attempted to stab two soldiers”. However, Israeli forces suffered no casualties.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*