Palestinian Family Forced to Demolish Two Houses in Jerusalem – VIDEO

Israeli occupation authorities have forced a Palestinian family to demolish her two residential apartments in the neighborhood of Beit Hanina, north of occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources reported that the Israeli municipality of occupied Jerusalem forced Fayza al-Ebeidi and her family to demolish their two apartments on the grounds of construction without a permit.

Each house measured 125 square meters and hosted a total of 10 individuals.

Despite their efforts to obtain the necessary construction permits, the family resorted to self-demolition to avoid the exorbitant fines that the Israeli municipality imposes on homeowners in the event that the municipality carries out the demolition using its own machinery.

Residents of Jerusalem often find themselves in the difficult position of having to self-demolish their own homes due to pressure from the Israeli municipality.

The forced demolition of Palestinian homes and structures has long been a key feature of life under Israeli occupation, as the racist Israeli permit system makes it impossible for them to obtain the necessary approvals to build or expand their homes, leading to the frequent destruction of Palestinian-owned structures by Israeli occupation authorities.

(PC, WAFA)