Israeli Authorities Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian Worshippers

April 19, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, Hebron. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces on Monday banned Palestinian worshippers from accessing the Ibrahimi Mosque in occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil), while illegal Jewish settlers held a concert in the holy site, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Endowments in Hebron said the Ibrahimi Mosque would close at 10 pm on Sunday and would remain closed for two days.

The Director of the mosque, Ghassan Al-Rajabi, condemned the move, considering it a continuation of the “Zionist authorities’ attempts to dominate and occupy the mosque.”

In 1994, the Israeli occupation authorities divided Ibrahimi Mosque between Muslims and Jews following the massacre committed by a Jewish settler which left 29 Palestinian worshippers dead and over 150 injured.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

