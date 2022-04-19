UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting to Discuss Israeli Violence in Occupied Jerusalem

The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday over Israeli violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem that has seen 170 people, mainly Palestinian worshippers, injured over the weekend, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The meeting, called by China, France, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Ireland, will be held behind closed doors and comes after days of Israeli violence in and around Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency, closed-door session on Tuesday to discuss the recent unrest in Jerusalem, a UN diplomat on the council tells @TimesofIsrael — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) April 18, 2022

Israel’s offensive – at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan – also follows deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in late March, in which 36 people have been killed, mainly Palestinians.

Jews are allowed to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound but not to pray at the site, the third-holiest in Islam.

The Journalists Support Committee (JSC) declared on Friday that the Israeli occupation’s continuous attacks and targeting of journalists and media outlets in Jerusalem aim to prevent their crimes from being disclosed. READ MORE ON https://t.co/NlMO42N31H pic.twitter.com/SPRbTdcuD2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2022

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday called on Israel to “stop all illegal and provocative measures” that drive “further aggravation.”

The kingdom serves as custodian of holy places in occupied East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by the international community.

Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Friday morning and attacked thousands of Palestinian worshippers performing the dawn prayer causing dozens of injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. https://t.co/Ffu3qFfS1P pic.twitter.com/hX4y13erQU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2022

Israeli forces have launched deadly raids in the occupied West Bank in recent days. Recent violence has seen 25 Palestinians killed while 14 Israelis have been left dead following attacks.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)