18-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire

April 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Hanan Khadour, 18, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian girl succumbed on Monday to the wounds she sustained after she was shot by Israeli forces last week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that 18-year-old Hanan Mahmoud Khadour, from the village of Faqqua, near Jenin, was shot in the stomach while she was on her way to school during a military raid into the city on April 9.

Khadour, who was a high school student, was critically injured and taken to the hospital in Jenin where she was declared dead late last night.

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Israel has killed 18 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*