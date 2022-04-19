18-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire

A Palestinian girl succumbed on Monday to the wounds she sustained after she was shot by Israeli forces last week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that 18-year-old Hanan Mahmoud Khadour, from the village of Faqqua, near Jenin, was shot in the stomach while she was on her way to school during a military raid into the city on April 9.

Since the beginning of the holy month of #Ramadan, Israel has killed 17 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. VISIT THE LINK TO READ MORE ABOUT THEM https://t.co/txiG5Niw89 pic.twitter.com/wv2r42ZxVv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2022

Khadour, who was a high school student, was critically injured and taken to the hospital in Jenin where she was declared dead late last night.

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Israel has killed 18 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)