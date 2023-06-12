Israeli Authorities Demolish Five Palestinian Homes in Naqab

June 12, 2023
Palestinian residents protest in the Naqab desert. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli authorities on Monday demolished five homes owned by Palestinians on the outskirts of Arara village in the Naqab desert, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the five homes belong to the al-Ghoul clan who have been under pressure from the Israeli authorities to leave their homes and lands and move elsewhere.

Israel Planned Forceful Removal of Palestinian Bedouins in Naqab, Documents Reveal

Palestinians in the Naqab say the far-right Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu wants to increase the number of Jewish settlements in the Naqab at the expense of its indigenous Palestinian inhabitants.

Therefore, Israeli authorities are not providing the Palestinian communities with any chance to develop and they constantly pressure them to leave.

(PC, WAFA)

