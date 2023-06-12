Israeli Forces Shoot Young Palestinian Man during Military Raid in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a young Palestinian man during a military raid in the town of al-Zababdeh, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli army raided the village and opened fire at Palestinian residents. Dozens of Palestinians also suffered from suffocation due to tear gas inhalation as Israeli forces reportedly threw toxic gas canisters.

According to WAFA, confrontations also broke out in Rummana, west of Jenin.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, over 150 Palestinians were killed by Isreali occupation forces since the beginning of 2023.

(PC, WAFA)