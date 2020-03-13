Israeli Authorities Release Hamas Leader in Hebron

Israeli authorities on Wednesday released a senior member of Hamas, Mazen Jamal Al-Natsheh, to his home in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) after he spent three months in administrative detention.

Hamas’ Prisoners’ Information Office said in a statement that occupation forces arrested Al-Natsheh in December and transferred him to Ofer Prison. He has previously been detained and had been released four months earlier.

The military court in Ofer, the statement added, had issued a four-month administrative detention order against him but released him after three months.

Al-Natsheh has been arrested ten times and spent more than 15 years in Israeli jails, 12 under administrative detention without charge or trial.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)