A Journalist, another Palestinian Injured by Israeli Army in Kafr Qaddum

March 13, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
A file photo of Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian child from his house during a raid on the village of Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: via Twitter)

At least two Palestinians, including a journalist, were injured by Israeli occupation forces today during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements, in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, local sources said.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told the official WAFA news agency that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and teargas.

Two people were injured, including Ja’far Shtayyeh, a photojournalist affiliated with the Agence France-Presse. 17 others also suffocated from gas inhalation.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the targeting of photojournalist Shtayyeh by the Israeli forces, describing it as a result of the Israeli government’s campaign against Palestinian journalists.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Jewish settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

