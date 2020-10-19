Israeli Authorities to Demolish 13 Palestinians Houses in East Jerusalem

The Israeli municipality in West Jerusalem has issued demolition notices against 13 inhabited Palestinian houses in Silwan, a neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported today.

Fakhri Abu Diab, a member of the Silwan Defense Committee, told WAFA that the municipality ordered the demolition of the houses under the pretext they were built without a permit, noting that there are also unauthorized houses taken over and illegally inhabited by Israeli settlers in the same area but did not receive demolition orders.

Silwan’s Sumarin family is just the tip of the iceberg. Exclusive documents reveal the depth and broad cooperation between #JNF and Elad settler organization. My expose via @972mag https://t.co/pxVZnKZJZb pic.twitter.com/tLa07LCopE — Uri Blau (@uri_blau) October 19, 2020

Abu Diab said that the Palestinian houses were built over 10 years ago and are inhabited by 76 people, mostly children and women.

Israel considers Silwan as the City of David and is in a rush to turn it into an Israeli Jewish neighborhood after expelling its Palestinian residents.

The JNF is complicit in evicting families and demolishing homes for the sake of expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, including in Jerusalem. We demand the JNF cease its efforts to evict the Sumarin Family from their home in Silwan. #StandWithSumarin pic.twitter.com/pRAJlE25JS — All That's Left: Anti-Occupation Collective (@ATLCol) June 22, 2020

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, the”destruction of the neighborhood denies its residents the right to housing, which is derived from the right to an adequate standard of living as it is defined in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

“In addition, the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons,” B’tselem added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)